Honeyford drops home rehab bill

OLYMPIA — A state agency could begin a home rehabilitation loan program under a bill proposed yesterday.
Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, filed Senate Bill 5647, which would create a low-income home rehabilitation revolving loan program within the state Department of Commerce.
It would require the department to contract with rehabilitation agencies.
