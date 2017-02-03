New Granger clinic opens

— Area residents won’t have to drive to Toppenish anymore for medical services in a fixed structure.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will host a grand opening ceremony Feb. 11 for its new health care facility in town.

The event will take place at the new Granger Immediate Care clinic, 115 Sunnyside Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be food, games, family activities and door prizes.

The new 4,000-square-foot clinic features six exam rooms and a procedure room.

“The Granger Immediate Care center will be fully integrated with the entire YVFWC network of care,” Regional Operations Senior Director Kelly Haydu said. “The team at Granger Immediate Care will have access to patients’ current health history regardless of which YVFWC clinic they receive primary care services.”

According to Haydu, the clinic will serve more than 2,600 patients from the city who have been using services at the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic.

The city has had limited health service available in town since last year’s collapse of a wall in the historic Scooters Family Sunsetter building. That 111 Main St. building house a vacant storefront as well as Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. That medical group has been bringing a mobile clinic to town to assist residents.

But the Farmworkers clinic is back in a fixed structure.

“Our top priority is to meet our patients where they are,” CEO Carlos Olivares said. “The addition of an immediate care site will provide essential same-day access and reduce expensive emergency room utilization.”

Olivares said 82 percent of Granger health care clients use Farmworkers services.