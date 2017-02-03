Newhouse’s immigration dilemma

Congressman Dan Newhouse has an interesting dilemma on his hands in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order on illegal immigration and stepped up deportations.

Newhouse, who hails from right here in Sunnyside, represents the immigrant-heavy rural communities of Central Washington from the Oregon border to Canada. The 4th Congressional district is home to the largest single-family owned orchard in the nation, some of the finest wines in the world and countless other agricultural interests tended to, quite often, by foreign workers — some here legally, some not.

As a Republican, Newhouse should be squarely in President Trump’s corner when it comes to securing the nation’s borders and deporting those who are in our country illegally. Indeed, many, if not most, U.S. citizens residing in Eastern Washington are supportive of the president.

That means Newhouse will have to answer for any immigration action, or non-action, in the next election about two years from now.

But Newhouse’s political career is also beholden to the many agricultural interests that control the economy of the region, some of which rely on migrant workers to bring in the crops. Some of those workers are here illegally — as evidenced by the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in our communities. Many others are first- and second-generation Americans with family members in Mexico. Those workers quite frequently send money “home” to Mexico.

Prior to being a congressman, Newhouse worked closely with many of the farmers, ranchers and orchardists in the region while serving as the state Director of Agriculture. In short, Newhouse knows their need to hire just about any able-bodied worker they can get.

But while Sunnyside has a lot of grapes, hops, dairies and other agricultural endeavors needing migrant workers, the region generally supports deportation of anyone here in violation of immigration laws.

Newhouse’s own hometown of Sunnyside and his home county, Yakima County, both want removed from the Center for Immigration Studies’ list of so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions. Both say they work closely with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when it comes to detaining anyone here illegally. In no uncertain terms, both the city and county vehemently deny being “sanctuaries” and deny shielding illegal aliens from being deported.

Ironically, Sunnyside celebrates Cinco de Mayo as one of its two largest festivals. Last year’s event featured traditional Mexican horsemen — or charro — competitions and Mexican flag presentations with explanations taking place solely in the Spanish language. Few English-speaking Americans turned out.

(For the record, the other of the city’s largest festivals is the Lighted Farm Implement Parade, which attracts event-goers from across the racial and socio-economic spectrum.)

But that’s not where the immigration wrinkle ends.

This week, the congressman co-sponsored a bill that would protect so-called “dreamers” from being deported. Dreamers are children who entered the country illegally — either on their own or by being brought here by parents or family members illegally.

His measure would protect “dreamers” by generally providing opportunities for college education and worker training. Meanwhile, hard-working U.S. citizens who reside in the district are struggling to find a way to pay for their children’s college tuition or are being crushed by excessive student loan debt.



If you listen to the chatter in the local diners, civic clubs and taverns, you’ll hear that discrepancy doesn’t sit well with many.

There’s more to the immigration issue that is likely to plague Newhouse, as well as you and I.

Today, the state is seeking a restraining order from a U.S. District Court judge in Seattle. If state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee succeed today, the federal government could be temporarily barred from deporting illegal immigrants in our state. And yet, Eastern Washington would generally see deportations begin immediately.

That lawsuit could play an important step in the issuing of drivers licenses in our state. Under current Washington state law, motorists do not have to prove citizenship to get a license to drive.

Because of that failure, the federal government will begin rejecting the licenses as proper identification to board flights next year. That’s an issue Congress may be forced to deal with in the upcoming year.

The immigration issue doesn’t end there for us or for Newhouse. All immigration — legal and illegal — affects the taxes we pay for health care, food stamps, crime and courts, etc.

As Trump’s political planks continue to shape Eastern Washington and the nation for at least the next four years, it’s going to be interesting to see how Newhouse finesses his way through the immigration landmines while protecting the U.S. citizens who reside here in Central Washington.

— Roger Harnack is the editor and publisher of The Daily Sun.