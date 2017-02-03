Planned Parenthood sparks concern

Planned Parenthood is behind the lawsuit of the young man who exposed them for selling baby parts.

EWTN News reported Jan. 29 that 97 Planned Parenthood clinics were contacted about giving prenatal care and 92 of the offices said no that they don’t have pre-natal care. So much for women’s health and putting our tax dollars to good use.

Norma McCorvey, who gave a presentation in Toppenish many years ago, was talked into being the person used in the Roe vs. Wade abortion decision. She had her baby before abortion became legal.

Another person connected with Roe vs. Wade was Dr. Bernard Nathason, who later said he lied about how many abortions were taking place so the law would be passed. Years later, when he became pro-life, as did Norma McCorvey, the liberal news media weren’t interested in them anymore as they didn’t promote their agenda.

We must stop killing God’s most beautiful creation, the most innocent of the innocent, who are created in the image and likeness of God our creator.

I proudly stand behind our new President Donald J. Trump on this issue and so does most of America.

