Public misinformed about Islam, Muslims

We presently have an almost uninformed, or misinformed America. This includes our government leaders, news people, educators and the rest of us.

Those who knew about the Muslim Brotherhood’s 30-year plan to conquer America, through immigration into our country, failed to put that information out to the public, or the media didn’t touch it. That plan expanding the Muslim presence by birth rate, immigration and refusal to assimilate is being carried out.

Many Muslims and well-meaning Americans haven’t got a clue they are being used by them in their quest for “world domination.” Being naïve and uninformed is no excuse. All countries are more than justified to ban Muslims from their country because all are endangered.

America is no exception, but may be the prime target. America should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist Group, not because we want to, but because that’s what they are.

News organizations are failing to inform America. Journalists should first read “The Muslim Brotherhood’s Strategic Plan.” The plan has been called to conquer America through “civilization jihad.”

Manuel Ybarra Jr., Coalgate, Okla.