Public Record

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

January 29

Water flow problem on Zillah Avenue. Broken pipe.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Patient transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige Care.

Injury from a fall on East Madison Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Lincoln Avenue.

January 30

Aid call on South Eighth Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Advanced life support transfer on Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Basic life support transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige Care.

Advanced life support transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

January 31

Aid call on West Niemeyer Road, Granger.

Aid call on West Neimeyer Road, Granger.

February 1

Aid call on East Euclid Road, Mabton. No transport.

Aid call on Irving Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Automatic fire alarm on Decatur Avenue. Canceled prior to enroute.

Aid call on Scoon Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on Allen Road. No aid given.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue.

February 2

Aid call on Thornton Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

January 31

Assist resident on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on West Niemeyer Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit and run crash on Home Acres Road, Wapato.

Abuse neglect on Old Naches Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Isaacs Road, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Kriner Road, Sunnyside.

Information on Snipes Pump Road, Mabton.

Traffic stop on East Euclid Road at Bus Road, Mabton.

Driving under the influence on Phillips Road, Mabton.