School Districts face levy-lid crisis

— With a 4 percent decrease in next year’s levy lid, North Thurston Public Schools spokeswoman Courtney Schrieve says her district could lose $10 million, and funding for 105 teachers.

Maximum levy percentages are scheduled to drop from 28 percent to 24 percent in the start of the 2017-18 school year, unless the Legislature extends the higher percentage or approves a budget with supportive funding.

According to data from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kent School District could lose $20 million while Yelm Community Schools could lose $2.2 million without the levy limit extension.

North Thurston Public Schools officials want the Legislature to focus on funding basic education, but also views the “levy freeze” as a necessary measure.

“It’s kind of a Band Aid for now,” Schrieve said of the levy lid freeze.



The future of the state’s current school tax levy lid remains uncertain after debate in the Legislature.

Minority Senate Democrats on Jan. 26 and 27 tried and failed to bring Senate Bill 5023 to the floor without a committee hearing.

The bill would freeze the current levy lid at 28 percent until 2019.

Senate Republicans approved an education budget, Senate Substitute Bill 5607, following floor debate Feb. 1. That measure would defer lowering the levy lid to 24 percent until 2018 and would eliminate voter-approved special levies in 2019. The lid would drop to 10 percent by 2020.

The budget passed, 25-24.

The bill now faces House consideration during a hearing Feb. 6 in the Appropriations Committee.

Democrats want to address the “levy cliff” issue now.

The House on Jan. 23 passed House Bill 1059, which would delay revisions to the levy lid until 2019.

To become law, the bill still requires Senate approval and Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.

Shannon McCann, Federal Way Education Association president, said she hoped the Legislature would place more emphasis on basic education funding.

“I understand the relief that it brings to districts to know the so-called ‘levy cliff’ is pushed back and that helps inform planning,” McCann said. “But at the same time, the students and the families and the educators of our state know the real work that needs to be done immediately is finding a tangible solution.”

So-called “levy cliffs” occur when local levy rates are lowered by the state without providing revenue and school districts are unable to raise the funds to meet basic education levels.

In the Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision, was ordered to come up with a budget this session to fully fund basic education. The court ordered the state to propose a plan to fund basic education by 2018.

Through past decades, school districts have made up the difference between what the state funds for education and the revenue to meet “basic education” costs.