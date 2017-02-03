Seattle judge may restrain Trump order

— A U.S. District Court judge may issue a temporary restraining order today on President Donald J. Trump’s executive order directing the deportation of illegal aliens.

The hearing on a motion for a temporary restraining order was brought by the state and State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called the move illegal and unconstitutional.

The state filed suit earlier this week and amended the filings Wednesday in the wake of the president’s order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to step up deportations in accordance with existing federal law.

The lawsuit also comes as Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, co-sponsors a bill in the House to prevent children who entered the country illegally from being deported. Meanwhile, Newhouse’s hometown and home county are taking steps to be removed from a list of so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions.

The president’s order would also restrict funding allocations to jurisdictions that violate immigration law by interfering with ICE deportations.

Senior Judge James Robart will hear the motion in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington at 2:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse, 700 Stewart St.

Ferguson, backed by Gov. Jay Inslee, filed the lawsuit to try to suspend the executive order nationwide.

“No one is above the law, not even the president,” Ferguson said. “My legal team presents a strong case, detailing the constitutional weaknesses in President Trump’s unlawful Executive Order. That order is causing significant harm and demands immediate action.”

President Trump’s administration, however, said the president has complete authority to enforce the existing immigration laws.

And the Immigration and Nationality Act gives him the authority to deny or suspend legal immigration of specific classes of people he believes pose a threat to Americans.

To get a restraining order, Ferguson will have to prove the executive order is illegal and irreparably harms the public.

He must also prove the state has standing to bring the lawsuit.

Meanwhile back in Sunnyside, a local man is taking his own stance against the president.

Enrique Rosas, 21, is circulating a petition to make Sunnyside officially the only sanctuary city east of the Cascades in Oregon and Washington.

Currently, the Center for Immigration Studies lists the city as a sanctuary — meaning illegal aliens are offered protection from deportation — even though the city doesn’t have such a policy.

Rosas’ effort follows Mayor Restucci’s confirmation last week that he is trying to get the city off the list. Yakima County, listed as a “sanctuary county” by the center, is also trying to get off the list.

For Rosas, the matter is personal.

A U.S. citizen born in Mesa, Ariz., his father and brother weren’t. They were detained and deported more than a decade ago; Rosas hasn’t seen them since.