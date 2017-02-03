Wells, soil meeting set

YAKIMA — Soil sampling and well assessment surveys are on the agenda Feb. 8 for a work group of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Advisory Committee.
The data collection working group meets 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8 in Room 419 on the fourth floor of the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St.
The group will also discuss groundwater monitoring initiatives.
