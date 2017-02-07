Antonio Campos, 68, of Grandview, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at his home in Grandview.



Antonio was born Dec. 26, 1948, in Cueramaro, GTO, Mexico, the son of Manuel and Juana (Delgado) Campos.



In his early years, Antonio did masonry work in Mexico.

In 1974, he moved to Sunnyside, where he worked as a farm laborer and worked for Independence Foods in Sunnyside and Snowkist in Grandview.

He married Blanca Ramirez in Sedro Wooley, June 22, 1977.

Antonio enjoyed movies (especially westerns), dancing, music and barbecues. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

Antonio is survived by his loving wife, Blanca Campos of Grandview; children, Ramon (Rina) Campos, Lucio (Maria) Rodriguez, both of Sunnyside, Ismael Campos, Faviola (Fermin Jr.) Alcaraz, Veronica (Samuel) Campos Booker and Antonio (Maricela) Campos Jr., all of Grandview; 24 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by sisters, Francisca Campos Delgado, Ester Campos Delgado both of Cueramaro, GTO, Mexico and Aurora Prieto of Grandview; brothers, Manuel Campos Delgado, Jose Luis Campos Delgado, both of Cueramaro, GTO, Mexico, Teodoro Campos Delgado of Grandview and Juan Carlos Campos Delgado of New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Juana Campos; brother, Ilario Campos Delgado; and sister, Mariaelena Campos Delgado.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Antonio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.