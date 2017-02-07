Burn ban removed

YAKIMA — A burn ban for Yakima County was lifted yesterday.
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency officials said it was removed “… due to improved weather conditions in all of Yakima County.”
The action does not apply areas within the Yakama Nation, which had been under a burn ban issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
