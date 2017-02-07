Canceled workshop

SUNNYSIDE — A City Council workshop was canceled last night due to lack of a quorum of four members.
They were scheduled to discuss the possibility of adding electoral districts for council seats.
The council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.
