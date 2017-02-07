Carl Russell Sams, 92, of Sunnyside, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Carl was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Biddle, Mont.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2291 Tear Rd., Grandview.



Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.