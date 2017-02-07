Closure planned for Sunnyside roads

SUNNYSIDE — The intersection of Sheller and Kriner roads will be closed tomorrow.
City officials said the closure will allow crews from the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District to do maintenance work.
