0

Closure planned for Sunnyside roads

As of Tuesday, February 7, 2017 | 6:16 p.m.

SUNNYSIDE — The intersection of Sheller and Kriner roads will be closed tomorrow.

City officials said the closure will allow crews from the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District to do maintenance work.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment