‘Cottonwoods’ is talk’s focus

YAKIMA — “Black Cottonwoods in the Yakima Valley” is the theme for the 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 lecture offered in Glenn Anthon Hall Room 215, Yakima Valley College.
Ecologist Tom Elliott will explain how black cottonwoods have adapted to grow and persist on river floodplains in western United States and in some areas, have altered the natural flow on many rivers,
Elliott is a riparian ecologist working for the Yakama Nation on floodplain management and restoration.
Call 509-574-4869 for details.
