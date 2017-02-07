Four to vie for Miss Prosser title

— A pageant to determine who will be the next Miss Prosser is 3 p.m., Feb. 19, in the High School multi-purpose room.

There is a fee to attend and tickets will be sold at the door.

Four girls are vying for the title and to serve as community ambassadors for the coming year, pageant spokeswoman Melanie Estey said.

Candidates are Camryn Hernandez, Haylee Elatico, Kylie Colson and Natalie Munoz.

Hernandez is the daughter of Audi and Lynsie Hernandez. She has an older brother.

Hernandez, who one day hopes to be a pharmacist, is active in volleyball, pole vault and attends Running Start.

For her talent presentation, she will be delivering a poem recitation.

Her community platform is to implement a monthly award program for Home Beautification.

Elatico is the daughter of Peggy and James Elatico. She has four siblings.

Elatico’s school activities include National Honor Society, cheer and band. She also takes ballet classes.

She will perform a ballet routine from The Nutcracker. Her community platform is to start a support group for youth struggling with depression and anxiety. Her goal is to create a safe place for people to share their problems and get ideas of how to deal with them.

Munoz is the daughter of Maria and Max Munoz. She has two brothers and one sister.

Munoz wants to attend the University of Washington to pursue a career in the medical field.

She said wants to be able to help people who are sick. “I want to make changes,” Munoz said.

Munoz’s school activities include soccer, basketball, tennis, National Honor Society and Associated Student Body advisor.

For her talent, she will be performing a traditional Mexican dance. Her community platform is to have a canned food drive for a local family in need.

Colson is the daughter of Jeffrey Colson and Angela Walker. She has three siblings.

She plans on going to Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Ore. to become a dental hygienist.

“I would like to practice dental hygiene because I love when people smile and if I can help people feel good in their own smile, I’ll be doing my job right,” she said.

Colson’s school activities include volleyball, basketball, track and field and FBLA.

For her talent, she will be singing Jealous of the Angels.

Kylie’s community platform will be starting a special needs youth soccer tournament. She believes this is important because everyone in the community should feel they are important and have their time to shine.