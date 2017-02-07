Highway closures

— State transportation officials yesterday closed Interstate 90 in both directions from Milepost 34-71.

The interstate closed after officials became concerned about avalanche danger at Snoqualmie Pass.

Crews were dispatched to the site to conduct avalanche control and re-open the roadway. The interstate re-opened after work was complete.

And officials closed state Highway 410 yesterday at Milepost 88 indefinitely. The Chinook Pass closure point was moved from Milepost 74.5 due to extreme conditions.