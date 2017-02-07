Klickitat County pharmacist suspended after child rape charge

— A pharmacist's license has been suspended after he was accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 12.

Larry R. Chapman is charged with first-degree child rape, Klickitat County Superior Court records show.

Chapman had sexual contact with a girl who was less than age 12 between 2001 and 2005, charging documents show.

His pharmacist license is suspended pending further legal action, the Secretary of the state's Department of Health said.

Chapman has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.