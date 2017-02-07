Man charged in car theft

— A local man is accused of using a screwdriver to steal a car.

Cody Patrick Jensen, 26, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree malicious mischief after he attempted to steal a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo on Sunday, records show.

Jensen’s mother owns the car and he took it without permission, records show. He used the screwdriver to start the car and damaged its ignition.

The car is valued at $4,500, records show, and the damage is estimated at $400.