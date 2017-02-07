Nouvella Club meets Feb. 16

— Search and rescue team member Cathy Kelley will be guest speaker at the next meeting of the Nouvella Club.

The group meets at noon on Feb. 16 in Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 906 Yakima Valley Hwy.

Kelly is a member of the Yakima Search and Rescue Team and she will describe its efforts during the luncheon meeting.

Guests are welcome.

Call 509-837-5598 for reservations.