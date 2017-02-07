Nouvella Club meets Feb. 16

SUNNYSIDE — Search and rescue team member Cathy Kelley will be guest speaker at the next meeting of the Nouvella Club.
The group meets at noon on Feb. 16 in Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 906 Yakima Valley Hwy.
Kelly is a member of the Yakima Search and Rescue Team and she will describe its efforts during the luncheon meeting.
Guests are welcome.
Call 509-837-5598 for reservations.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment