Prosser mayor backs public record bills

— The City Council will tonight consider the mayor’s letter of support for proposed changes to state public record laws.

Mayor Randy Taylor is backing House Bills 1594 and 1595.

HB 1594 creates a state grant program to help cities pay for staff training related to public record retention, production and disclosure, state records show.

HB 1595 amends the Public Records Act to allow cities to charge a small fee for providing copies of electronic records, records show.

The proposal also allows cities to deny so-called overwhelming computer generated “bot” requests, prohibits overly broad requests for all of a City’s records and allows for a service charge to exceptionally complex requests.

“The City has spent considerable dollars over the last 3–5 years investing in software programs that free up staff time and help to digitize documents,” Taylor said. “In all of these efforts and special focused attention in the area of public records, the city still finds itself struggling to balance meeting the demands of the Public Records Act.”

In 2016 the City Clerk dedicated nearly 250 hours in processing public records requests, he said.

Also tonight, the council will:

• Establish a procedure for council members to add items to the agenda;

• Receive a jail service update;

• Consider a contract amendment for City Administrator David Stockdale, who was hired a year ago;

• Review contracts with the Senior Citizens Club, Piranha summer swim team and School District facility use;

• Consider recommendations from the city’s hotel/motel board for 2017 contracts. They include $95,300 with the Chamber of Commerce for visitor information and tourism services, $3,000 with the Great Prosser Balloon Rally and $200 with the Benton County Museum and Historical Society.

The City Council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Seventh St.