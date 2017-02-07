Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

FEBRUARY 3

Assist resident on South Euclid Road.

Parking problem on Crescent Drive.

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 East.

Animal problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Nicka Road at Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on Minor Court.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 East.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Welfare check on Stover Road at West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Elm Street.

Assist agency on East Third Street.

Driving under the influence on Avenue A.

FEBRUARY 4

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 West.

Animal problem on Jessica Court.

Domestic disturbance on Division Street.

FEBRUARY 5

Public service on Division Street.

Public service on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Unwanted guest on West Wine Country Road.

Business alarm on North Euclid Road.

Assist agency on Nicka Road.

Vehicle prowl on West Fourth Street.

Illegal dumping on Division Street.

Assist agency on First Avenue, Mabton.

Parking problem on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Assist agency on King Tull Road at County Line Road.

FEBRUARY 6

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Domestic disturbance on Nicka Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Nicka Road at Conestoga Way.

GRANGER POLICE

FEBRUARY 3

Non-injury crash on Emerald Road at West Third Street.

Residential alarm on Fourth Street.

FEBRUARY 4

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Welfare check on East First Street.

FEBRUARY 5

Suspicious circumstance on Outlook Road at North Outlook Road.

Domestic disturbance on Crewport Road.

MABTON POLICE

FEBRUARY 3

Court order served on Pine Street.

FEBRUARY 5

Domestic disturbance on First Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

FEBRUARY 2

Aid call on Thornton Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. False alarm.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Automatic alarm on Ida Belle Street. Canceled.

FEBRUARY 3

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. One Basic Life Support to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Patient walked into station on South Eighth Street. No transport.

Aid call on North 11th Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Crewport Road at Beam Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on North Fourth Street. No transport.

FEBRUARY 4

Aid call on West Riverside Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Van Belle Road at Dekker Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Cascade Way. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

FEBRUARY 4

Structure fire on Southwest Crescent Avenue. Extinguished.

Assist resident on Saul Road.

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Aid call on North Elm Street. Toppenish.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

FEBRUARY 3

Court order violation on East Jackson Avenue.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Funeral escort on South 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on South 11th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Rossier Street.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Information on North Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Sunnyside Mabton Road at Alex.

Non-injury crash on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Terry Street.

Traffic hazard on Spaulding Avenue at Rossier Street.

Residential alarm on Reeves Court.

No-injury crash on Hawthorn Drive.

Unknown crash on South First Street.

Parking problem on Barnes Court.

Runaway juvenile on South Ninth Street.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 at Midvale Road.

Theft on Pear Lane.

Assist agency on West Maple Avenue.

Noise complaint on West Grandview Avenue.

FEBRUARY 4

Livestock incident on Ismo Loop.

Assist resident on Otis Avenue.

Parking problem on Grant Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Residential alarm on Jersey Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Riverside Avenue.

Parking problem on East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Welfare check on West South Hill Road.

Information on East South Hill Road.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on West Edison Avenue at West Maple Avenue.

FEBRUARY 5

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Found property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on South 12th Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle prowl on Roosevelt Court.

Assist agency on South Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Cascade Way.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on South First Street.

FEBRUARY 6

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Welfare check on North Avenue at North 16th Street.

Burglary on South Sixth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

FEBRUARY 3

Burglary on Mount Adams Drive.

Information on West Ninth Street.

Wanted person on East Second Street.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Donald Road.

FEBRUARY 4

Missing person on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Wapato Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Elizabeth Street.

FEBRUARY 5

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue at East Seventh Street.

Vehicle theft on Donald Road.

Assist agency on Home Acres Road.

Wanted person on South Wapato Avenue at East Second Street.

Parking problem on South Satus Avenue.

Animal problem on South Satus Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

FEBRUARY 3

Hit and run crash on Van Belle Road at Nichols Road.

Non-injury crash on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 48 West, Zillah.

Vehicle theft on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on First Avenue, Outlook.

Theft on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Highland Drive.

Non-injury crash on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

FEBRUARY 4

Juvenile problem on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on North Bonair Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Hit and run crash Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Business alarm on Gurley Road, Granger.

Shots fired on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Liberty Road, Outlook.

Vehicle theft on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

FEBRUARY 5

Vehicle fire on South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Gangle Road, Wapato.

Resident complaint on Bliss Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Arms Road at Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Outlook Road at North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Illegal dumping on Barnhill Road, Granger.

Burglary on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Weapon offense on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Assist resident on Waneta Road.

Welfare check on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Crewport Road, Granger.

Information on Waneta Road, Sunnyside.

FEBRUARY 6

Attempt to locate on Independence Road, Sunnyside.