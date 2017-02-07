Snow cancels church programs

— St. Joseph Parish is canceling activities scheduled for 6:15-7:30 p.m. today. There will be no religious education and sacramental preparation for first through fourth graders.

Earlier today, the Paterson School District used an alternate route on state Highway 14 to take Prosser students to their regular drop-off point because the regular route had unsafe road conditions.

See more coverage of the ongoing winter storm watch in tomorrow's newspaper and e-edition.