Sukiyaki dinner set

WAPATO — It’s time to mark the calendar for the 56th annual Sukiyaki dinner at the Wapato Buddhist Hall, 212 W Second St.
The dinner is set from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5. Tickets are available at the door.
WAPATO — It’s time to mark the calendar for the 56th annual Sukiyaki dinner at the Wapato Buddhist Hall, 212 W Second St.
The dinner is set from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5. Tickets are available at the door.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment