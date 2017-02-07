Tree care event planned

— Identifying tree diseases is the theme of a workshop offered from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Yakima Area Arboretum. 1401 Arboretum Drive.

It is part of the 2017 Tree Care Workshop series with arborist Sean Tait.



Participants will discover techniques for growing healthy trees in Central Washington, as well as preventing and treating common tree diseases.

To register for the classes, go to info@ahtrees.org.