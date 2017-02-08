Brumley wins ‘crib’ titles

— Betty Brumley of Sunnyside pegged the winning game to be declared the 2017 Cribbage Champion following tournament play Saturday at the Sunnyview VFW post.

Brumley bested runner-up Willie Evans of Kennewick.

She also finished first in the Friday night nine-game event.

As if that wasn’t enough, Brumley also scored a 28 hand. “A 28 hand is the second biggest hand in cribbage needing all four 5s and a 10 or face card,” tournament director James Morrow said.

Brumley will receive a certificate from the American Cribbage Congress for the second largest hand in cribbage.

Sunnyside’s Brad Collyer of Sunnyside was the high qualifier of this year’s tournament, Morrow said. Chris Arend of Buena and Collyer both finished in the Top 4.