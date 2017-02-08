Lidia Cervantes Taylor, 61, of Sunnyside, died Feb 6, 2017, in Yakima.

She was born Nov. 9, 1955, in Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Viewing and visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, with services at 6 p.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to send condolences may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.