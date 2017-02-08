Mayor’s social media post sparks cop’s lawsuit

— The city faces a lawsuit as a result of the mayor’s social media post following an officer-involved shooting fatality.

Officer Michael Campos, 50, is suing the city and Mayor Tony Guzman for $1.5 million.

“The published comments of Mayor Guzman are hostile in nature, defamatory per se and place the life of Officer Campos in further danger,” the claim filed by Attorney Bill Pickett’s office alleges. “The comments of Mayor Guzman have further destroyed the Wapato police career of Officer Campos.”

Guzman posted on Facebook that Campos “... deserves to die in prison” after the officer shot and killed Mario Martinez Torres on July 31, records show.

The shooting happened after Campos and Sgt. Larry Ehrhardt responded to a report of domestic violence, records show.

Martinez Torres allegedly wrestled with officers and used Campos’ taser on Ehrhardt, records show.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the scene was “... chaotic, tense, with a potential for riot.”

Guzman called the shooting “murder,” and swore at Campos in the post, documents show.

He added, “... if you have an once (sic) of dignity, never show your face in Wapato and take the Chief with you.”

Guzman did not return phone calls seeking comment for this story.

However, in previous interviews he has admitted to being a close, personal friend of Martinez Torres’ family.

Police Chief Rick Needham resigned shortly after the shooting.

The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office and an independent review by the Yakima Police Department both cleared Campos of any wrong-doing.

However, Guzman and the City Council both called for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the shooting.

Needham’s replacement, Dave Simmons, attempted to bring Campos back to work in October.

Campos had been placed on paid administrative leave since the shooting, and Simmons was overruled by Guzman.

The complaint includes testimony from representatives of the Tieton, Selah, Union Gap and Wapato police departments, as well as the Sheriff’s office and Washington State Patrol.

A Wapato officer, identified as R. Martinez, provided written testimony that Campos should not return to work.

“It is a good possibility that Officer Campos could be set up for another shooting,” Martinez said.

He added that officers in the department would be looking over their shoulders if Campos returns. “I fear for his safety,” Martinez said.

Detective Sgt. Mike Russell of the Sheriff’s office expressed concern about Guzman’s post.

“Mayor Guzman chose to be extraordinarily divisive and inflammatory in contributing to a hostile working environment for Mr. Campos,” he said.