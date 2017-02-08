Media repeating false information

GUEST COLUMN

Major new regulations affecting most of Washington’s dairy farms were announced by the state Department of Ecology in January. But instead of reporting the facts of this permit and its impact on farmers, The Daily Sun has chosen to feature the false accusations of a few extreme anti-farm activists. The Jan. 24 article is by John Fannin, titled “State drawing heat for new groundwater plan” and subtitled, “Regulations apply to 200 large farms.”

Large farms? If you have 201 cows, the new “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation” permit applies to you. There is an exemption for those with fewer than 200 cows, but the average dairy has about 400 cows – far from large when you consider Chinese and Saudi farms of 130,000 cows.

Opposition to this permit is coming from a few anti-farm activists led by Oregon-based lawyers who are more concerned that their ability to sue dairy farmers is being limited. Idaho and Oregon farmers have protections against the lawsuits that were filed against Yakima farmers.

Now, farmers with the state permit will have the same kind of protection as any other organization that has a discharge permit. These activists don’t like that. Their concern is about protecting legal fees, not the environment.

The Daily Sun story repeats false accusations from Jean Mendoza. Mendoza’s group is one of seven sponsors of the “What’s Upstream” campaign that has been shown to be full of false claims and distortions against farmers and conducted illegally using taxpayer money.

The facts are that dairies are heavily regulated and those regulations are enforced. Those regulations specify “zero discharge” and help ensure that nutrients are applied to fields safely. The fact that two dairy farms in Western Washington recently received large fines for allowing cows to be near streams and for improperly applying manure shows the state is serious about these regulations.

We have prepared a detailed fact check of the false claims and distortions of Friends of Toppenish Creek and other anti-farm activist groups on www.savefamilyfarming.org/fact-check.html.

That’s the real story of the Ecology CAFO permit. Current regulations are stringent and are working. More than 95 percent of dairy cropland is in compliance. The Department of Ecology, bowing to pressure from the few, very loud anti-farm activists, is adding more unnecessary costs and duplicative regulations and paperwork.

Dairy farms are struggling to survive in a very difficult economic climate and any additional costs will result in losing more of our family farmers. Reporting about these new regulations that misleads the public contributes to this serious problem which will harm real efforts to protect the environment and our communities.

Save Family Farming is a state-wide family farm advocacy group organized in 2016 in response to the What’s Upstream political attack on farmers and EPA’s illegal funding for the campaign.

— Gerald Baron is executive director for Save Family Farming. Contact him at info@savefamilyfarming.org.