Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

FEBRUARY 6

Medical emergency on West Bonnieview Road.

Malicious mischief on South Euclid Road.

Theft on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at West Fifth Street.

Citizen assist on West Second Street.

Assault on Broadway Drive.

Animal problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on West King Street.

Assist resident on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street at Ash Street.

Traffic hazard on Velma Avenue at Missouri Street.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Information on Beacon Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Attempt to locate on West Fifth Street.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

FEBRUARY 7

Assist agency on Victoria Circle.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

MABTON POLICE

FEBRUARY 6

Wanted person on state Highway 22 at Main Street.

Theft on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

FEBRUARY 6

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Aid call on North Elm Street, Toppenish.

Aid call on York Lane, Buena. No transport.

Advanced life support from Tacoma Avenue to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Aid call on South Fifth Street. No transport.

Lift assist on Bishop Road.

Basic life support from Tacoma Avenue to Kadlec Medical Center. Canceled.

Aid call on North 16th Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

False call on North 16th Street.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Non-injury lift assist on Ridgeway Loop.

Basic life support from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Memorial Hospital.

FEBRUARY 7

Aid call on West South Hill Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

FEBRUARY 6

Vehicle prowl on Julia Avenue.

Assist agency on Crescent Avenue.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Business alarm on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South 6th Street.

Assist agency on Main Street.

Trespassing on Grant Avenue.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist agency on West Edison Road at Swan Road.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Court order violation on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Utility problem on East Decatur Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Maple Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

FEBRUARY 7

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Residential alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

FEBRUARY 6

Suspicious circumstance on Donald Road at North Track Road.

Business alarm on North Frontage Road.

Domestic disturbance on South Kateri Lane.

FEBRUARY 7

Assist agency on South Yakima Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

February 7, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Matthew David Roosendaal, dob 05/07/91, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jesus Alberto Cortes Ochoa, dob 08/16/95, driving under the influence.

Carlos Eduardo Cruz, dob 05/19/95, driving under the influence.

Joel Leos, dob 07/29/92, driving under the influence.

Michael Jaimez Alvarez, dob 04/18/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Omar Mendoza Ochoa, dob 01/08/97, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

Isaac Rodriguez Hernandez, dob 09/19/84, driving under the influence.

Cristian Luciano C. Arevalo, dob 08/30/83, driving under the influence.

Skyler James Merrifield, dob 10/14/97, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.

Juan Ezequiel Beltran, dob 04/11/74, driving under the influence.

Bradley Allen Wilkerson, dob 10/04/86, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Pedro Coria Velazquez, dob 01/07/94, driving under the influence.

Luis Fernando Cuevas Mendoza, dob 10/24/98, driving under the influence.

Nathan Joseph Richards II, dob 02/17/93, driving under the influence.

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

February 8, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jose Jesus Chavez Mendoza, dob 07/29/58, driving under the influence.

Nicholas Michael Leyva, dob 02/20/82, driving under the influence.

Jorge Mendoza Orduno, dob 02/21/68, driving under the influence.

Probation early termination

Saul Ramirez Martinez, dob 01/20/85, driving under the influence.

Caren Lynne McElrea, dob 03/31/67, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

FEBRUARY 6

Medical emergency on York Lane, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on York Lane, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Cutler.

Livestock incident on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Civil matter on East Madison Avenue, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on South County Line Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

FEBRUARY 7

Suspicious circumstance on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

FEBRUARY 3

Court order served on Maple Way.

Court order violation on Second Avenue.

Animal problem on Nob Hill Avenue.

Non-injury crash on First Avenue.

Traffic hazard on D Anjou Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Valley.

FEBRUARY 4

Assist agency on East McDonald Road at Buena Way.

FEBRUARY 5

Wanted Person Yost Road, Toppenish.

FEBRUARY 6

Juvenile problem on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 West at Exit 53, Granger.