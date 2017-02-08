Snow causing closures, cancellations

— Sunnyside schools have canceled tonight's activities and Prosser City Hall closed early today due to heavy snowfall throughout the Lower Yakima Valley.

Klickitat County government offices also closed early today and may close tomorrow.

And St. Joseph's in Sunnyside canceled afternoon and evening activities for high school students.

White and Satus passes were also closed today due to poor weather conditions.

