Trailer aids program

— The Goodwill trailer parked in front of the Sunnyside Historic Museum, 704 S. Fourth St., will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Miss Sunnyside Program board member Rocio Ramos said.

The court volunteers will be on hand to take donations and provide receipts, Ramos said.

The Miss Sunnyside program will receive a fee based on the weight of the total items donated, she said.

Personnel will be on hand to help unload items. Those who have items, but unable to get to the site, may call Ramos at 509-840-5483 or Lollie Villarreal at 509-305-1698.