Two detained in Mabton burglary spree

— Two local men are accused of participating in a string of up to 30 burglaries.

Angel Sanchez, 21, is in custody on an investigative hold for possible charges of burglary and possession of stolen property, Police Chief Phin Haglin said.

The second man, Jose Alvarez Sanchez, age not provided, was detained on traffic warrants and is a person of interest, Haglin said.

The two were stopped yesterday after a resident told Haglin they were spotted in a vehicle in the area of Main and Front streets, he said.

“It all happened because of good citizen tips,” he said.

A third man in the vehicle, Jose Vega, fled the scene, Haglin said.

Sanchez and Alvarez Sanchez then provided testimony against each other, he said.

First, Sanchez told police that Alvarez Sanchez was hiding in the vehicle’s back seat under a blanket, Haglin said. Then Alvarez Sanchez told officers that Sanchez’s new tennis shoes were stolen during one of the burglaries.

“As often happens, bad guys tell on bad guys,” Haglin said. “It was kind of an entertaining day.”

Vega is still at large and police are looking for him, he said.

Police got their big break in breaking up the alleged burglary ring on Jan. 24.

That’s when Chrystal Campos, 30, was first placed on an administrative hold, then formally charged with first-degree trafficking in stolen property records show.

She was captured following an attempted burglary in the area of Fourth Avenue and Monroe Street, Haglin said. That, too, was aided by residents who reported the alleged burglary activity.

During an interview with police, Campos admitted to pawning two rings Haglin had identified as having been stolen during a previous burglary in the 300 block of North Third Avenue, a probable cause document shows.

And a pawn shop in Toppenish produced a pawn slip with Campos’ information on it, records show.

“Burglaries have pretty well dried up since that arrest,” Haglin said yesterday.