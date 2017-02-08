Winter weather warning on through Thursday

— Up to four inches of snow and a quarter-inch layer of ice is expected to hit the Lower Yakima Valley today and tomorrow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that went into effect at 10 a.m. today through 10 a.m. tomorrow.

“The snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon and evening,” the agency’s Pendleton, Ore. office said. “Sleet and freezing rain are expected through Thursday morning before changing to rain.”

The warning applies to an area that stretches from Thorp and Ellensburg all the way to Prosser and the Tri-Cities.

“Roads will become slippery with snow and ice,” the weather service cautioned.

Temperatures will remain steady today, officials predict. They are calling for a high of 31 degrees today and an overnight low of 30.

That is expected to change dramatically tomorrow after 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

It forecasts a high of 46 degrees tomorrow, with daytime highs expected to be in the 40s through the rest of the week.

The region was hit with snow flurries yesterday that caused some schedule interruptions.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside canceled activities last night for first through fourth graders.

And Paterson School District officials had to take Prosser students via a different route at the end of the school day because of dangerous road conditions.