An A+ for Zillah’s school bond levy

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

Residents in the Zillah School District are deciding on a $14.9 million bond issue for the Feb. 14 ballot.

We recommend they approve it.

The project makes use of the existing high school facilities, but expanding and updating the campus to provide more classrooms, expand the cafeteria, install a new heating and air conditioning system, as well as improvements to the stadium and track.

At more than 40 years old, the school is the district’s oldest.

We believe it’s time for an upgrade.

And the state’s matching funds will kick in about $8 million, giving voters bang for their buck... but only if they vote yes.

The bond, too, would pay for security improvements at the high school.

Kudos to district officials for doing their homework. With debt still on the books for the elementary school and a new high school deemed cost prohibitive, the district is smart to modernize and make the most of what it has.

In case you’ve forgotten, Zillah is one of three Lower Yakima Valley School Districts seeking a school bond on Feb. 14.

As with the others, Prosser and Grandview, we are giving Zillah’s project a thumb’s up.

We hope voters in the district will, too.