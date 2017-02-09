Get inspired at home show

— The Central Washington Home and Garden Show opens from noon-7 p.m. tomorrow in the SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave.

The show features exhibit and vendors for everything from traditional designs to DIY ideas and even the latest in home finances.

The three-day event continues through Sunday.

Hours Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



There is a ticket admission required for adults, but it is good for all three days.

To see a complete listing if events visit CWHBA.org.