Local VEX robotics teams headed for state

— With several competitions under their belts the School District’s VEX Robotics teams will host a second regional contest Saturday at the high school gym, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

The doors open at 7:30 a.m. with competition beginning at 9 a.m.

“We will be handing out awards about 4 p.m.,” competition director Spencer Martin said.

He said 20 schools will likely attend the meet to earn points toward going to state March 11.

This past weekend, four local high school and two middle school teams advanced to state.

In the high school division, Jose Acevedo brought home the 5775A – Tournament Championship trophy and James Ponce and his team earned the 5775D – Tournament Champion Design Award. Margarita Romero, George Heisey and Andrea Barcenas are on the design team.

All four Sunnyside High School teams are qualified for VEX State, Martin said.

The middle school teams, coached by Darla Van Corbach, also qualitied for state at the Toppenish meet.

The boys team of Patrick Wise, Harrison Raihl, Luke Weaver and Jose Zesati earned the Excellence Awards at the VEX Robotics contest, which earned them a spot not only at state, but at nationals. Van Corbach said.

Her middle school girls team, of Sarah Raihl, Angela Corona, Andrea Corona and Linda Corona won the “Judges Award,” based on their interviews and journal, which explained their designs and goals in the Star Struck robotics coemption.

The state robotics competition will be on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg.