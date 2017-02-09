Pioneer Elementary School
Pioneer Elementary School February Students of the Month are, front row, from left to right, Adrian Flores, Brittany Gonzalez, Natalie Reveles-Smith, Daisy Garcia, Aleah Iniguez, Tiffany Verduco, Clarisa Gutierrez, Ivanna Pinon, Ricardo Meza-Valdez and Joshua Herrera; second row, second row: Xitlally Fernandez-Granados, Mariela Pacheco, Andrew Cardenas, Fabian Farias, Cristian Casas, Alex Carmona-Mondragon, Yahaira Gomez-Rivera, Jose Serrano, Amiah Correa and Grayce Morris; back row: Daniel Farias, Anthony Correa-Vargas, Nereyda Infante- Pacheco, Brianna Dalrymple, Cayenne Morse, Makayla Madrigal, Alessandra Saenz, Ramses Garcia, David Servin and Nyeli Ramos. Not pictured are Caitlin Smith, Hector Rodriguez-Navarro and Desmond Garcia.
