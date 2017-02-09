Play opens March 10

WALLA WALLA — The Gesa Power House Theatre will present a modern musical about two young New Yorkers in The Last Five Years at 7 p.m. March 10 at the theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Call 509-529-6500 for details.
WALLA WALLA — The Gesa Power House Theatre will present a modern musical about two young New Yorkers in The Last Five Years at 7 p.m. March 10 at the theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Call 509-529-6500 for details.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment