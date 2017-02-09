Return to the ‘90s planned

KENNEWICK — “I Love The ‘90s” Tour, a nostalgia-driven go-to tour of beloved ‘90s acts is coming to the Toyota Center on April 23.
Tickets for the concert are available online for the 7 p.m. show in the center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd.
The popular edition of “I Love The ‘90s” Tour invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B.
Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Let’s Talk About Sex”, “Shoop,” “Ice, Ice Baby,” “I Swear” “Funky Cold Medina,” and “I Wanna Rock,” during a fun-filled night out that doubles as an arena-sized dance party.
