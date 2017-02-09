Shooting suspect still on the loose

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking a local man two weeks after he was named a suspect in a shooting that injured two people.

Oscar Ibarra, 33, is being sought on a charge of first-degree assault, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said.

“He has not yet been located, although we continue to seek him,” Russell said. “The latest word is that he’s still in the Yakima area.”

A known gang member with an extensive criminal background, Ibarra is one of two men accused in the Jan. 22 shooting in the 10 block of Egan Road, Russell said.

The other is 37-year-old Michael Allred of Wapato, Russell said. Allred was arrested the next day on a charge of first-degree assault.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, Russell said.

A 45-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 30-year-old man in the arm, Russell said. He declined to identify them.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, and the man was treated at the scene, he said.

Shots were fired after Allred and Ibarra allegedly got into an argument with residents in the area, he said.

Ibarra is described as having a distinctive tattoo on his neck, as well as tattoos on both hands, his chest and abdomen, Russell said.

He was last seen driving a black Volkswagen passenger car, he said.

Those with information regarding this case or Ibarra’s location are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.