Teaching kitchen debuts at clinic

— Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic nutrition services is unveiling its new teaching kitchen in the coming weeks.

“We are finalizing the kitchen, trying our recipes out with staff and making sure we have all the equipment we need,” Coordinator Flor Flores said.

The kitchen is part of the new Medical-Dental Clinic campus, 510 W. First Ave.



The teaching kitchen classes will help expand the patient-centered medical home model of care, officials said.

Patients now receive dental, medical, prenatal, behavioral health and nutritional care all in one place, with one unified health care team.

Now, patients can also sign up for cooking classes that will focus on their areas of health needs.

“Over 70 patients have signed up for our classes,” Flores said. “Most of the patients who have signed up are living with diabetes, so we’ll start with classes that focus on healthy foods and recipes that will help maintain blood sugar levels.”

The teaching kitchen will utilize the “Cooking Matters” curriculum, which is part of the “No Kid Hungry” network, officials said. It aims to end child hunger by introducing innovative hunger solutions in communities.

Flores said as the program grows, the teaching kitchen plans will expand to include classes for expecting moms, breast feeding moms and seniors.

The first classes will begin for patients in mid-February.

Also this month, Yakima Valley Farm Workers is celebrating the opening of a new immediate care clinic in Granger.

A grand opening is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the clinic, 115 Sunnyside Ave.

Attendees can enjoy food, games and family-friendly activities.