VTC slates spring play auditions

— Auditions for Valley Theater Company’s spring play, Painting Churches, will be from 7-10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.

The play has roles for two women, character ages mid-30s to 40 and mid-50s to 70, and one man, character age 65-75.

This production depicts the story of the Church family: Gardiner, a distinguished old poet on the cusp of senility; Fanny, his bitter, funny, devoted wife, and their daughter, Mags.

Theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to sign in for auditions. Rick James will direct the dramatic comedy.

Scripts are available to check out by contacting company artistic director Candace Andrews at 509-539-6764.

Painting Churches performances will be in late April and early May.