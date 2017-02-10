Benton County Sheriff to retire

— Benton County’s Sheriff is retiring due to poor health.

Steve Keane, 54, announced his decision yesterday.

“After 25 years of service to the citizens of Benton County and an ongoing battle with issues related to stage 3 colon cancer, I have decided to retire from law enforcement,” he said.

Keane, currently in his second term as Sheriff, will retire effective April 1.

“I’ve been battling stage 3 colon cancer since my initial diagnosis, Aug. 6, 2015,” he said. “Even though the cancer is currently in remission, the aggressive chemotherapy treatment has left me to deal with significant neuropathy and cognitive issues. It is unknown at this time whether these issues will be permanent or not.

“As such, my poor health has forced me to retire from my position as Benton County Sheriff.”

Because Keane is resigning before his term in office expires, the Republican Party’s central committee will submit candidates to Benton County Commissioners for consideration.

Commissioners will appoint Keane’s replacement and the post will be on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Keane said he has no immediate plans in retirement, other than focusing on his health.

“I will probably explore less mentally demanding employment opportunities that challenge me in areas that I’ve always had a passion for,” he said.

When asked about the agency’s accomplishments during his years in office, Keane pointed to lowering crime and creating transparency with the community.

“In corrections, we focused our efforts on mental health for inmates, jail safety, security, design and equipment improvements,” he said. “We also focused on medical protocols and 24-hour medical coverage.”

Under his watch, the Sheriff’s office also held inmates accountable for graffiti and damage to the jail facility, he said.

County residents also became more engaged with the agency, he said.

“We implemented citizens academies, and now have several volunteers working in our organization,” Keane said.