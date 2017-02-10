Districts eye ballot returns

— Three Lower Yakima Valley school districts await the outcome of a Tuesday bond measure for school construction or expansion.

Grandview residents have returned 1,273 ballots to date, or 23.36 percent. The School District is seeking a $42.2 million bond for a new high school.

“I’m hearing a lot of positive things from the community, but I don’t think the weather has helped us out too much,” bond committee Chairman Dan Hall said.

Zillah topped the 30 percent return mark yesterday, as voters have cast 812 ballots, or 30.55 percent of those mailed. Voters are considering a $14.9 million bond for high school improvements.

“We have to have 40 percent of the voters who took part in the November election to validate our vote for this current bond,” Superintendent Doug Burge said. “Historical data would show we should not have a problem with this.”

Prosser stands at 31.8 percent, with 1,895 returned. The district is proposing a $69.3 million construction bond The plan calls for building a new, 150,000-square-foot high school at a new site near Art Fiker Stadium. It would also remodel all three elementary schools,

“All indications are this ballot has been very well received in Prosser,” School Board Chairwoman Peggy Douglas said.

All three bonds need a 60 percent majority to pass.