Make plans now for Valentine’s Day

— The most romantic holiday of the year for many is Tuesday.

That’s right – Valentine’s Day – the ultimate, “don’t get it wrong” date night.



For those trying to think of something besides presenting a giant heart-shaped box of chocolates and a bouquet of roses to their sweetheart, there are other options for the big day or the weekend ahead.

If your honey likes music and dancing, Brewminatti in Prosser has music tonight featuring Brewer’s Grade.



The Sunnyside Eagles has Old School Music with Garin Moore on Saturday night and The Chop House in Zillah is featuring American Honey also on Saturday night.

For a Valentine’s evening, out, what about dinner and a show?

The Squeeze Inn in Zillah is taking reservations for a prime rib dinner, as is Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant in Sunnyside.



The Valley Theatre Company is again presenting a special Valentine’s Day dinner of Texas-style brisket and a show — Lone Star Love Potion — in the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.



The play, rated PG-13, begins at 7:30 p.m. with social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner.

Reservations can be made be online at ThePrincessTheatre.net.



If the budget is a bit tighter, there is always Tuesday night movies at the Grand Cinema - Yakima Valley on Picard Place. The cost is reasonable enough that you can splurge a little on a bucket of popcorn to share.

Looking further ahead to President’s Day weekend for romantic activities, the is the Red, White and Chocolate from Feb. 17-19. at all the wineries in The Yakima Valley.

Prosser’s Vintner’s Village will host paint and sip events, as well as pairings of wines with decadent chocolates. Visit TourProsser.com for details about the weekend.