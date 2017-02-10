0

Winery project on track

Daybreak Rotary members on Wednesday tour the future home for Co Dinn Cellars in the old city water works building at Grant Avenue and Fifth Street. Renovations should wrap up in time for Spring Barrel Tasting in April.

Photo by Julia Hart
