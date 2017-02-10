Zillah appoints permanent chief

— The City Council made it official this week when it named Tim Quantrell as the city’s permanent police chief.

Quantrell, 47, previously a sergeant in the department, had been the interim since October when Mayor Gary Clark fired his predecessor, Dave Simmons.

Clark praised Quantrell’s efforts over the past four months.

“The response from the public,” Clark said of the deciding factor for council members. “When he first became interim he went to some of the local businesses and told them to call him if they need help.”

Clark said the connection has clicked.

“The response has been really positive,” he said. “Police work isn’t always something you get a lot of kudos for, so it’s nice to hear that from people.”

Quantrell’s annual salary will be $75,000, Clark said.

Quantrell said there won’t be any major changes in his department.

“I have a great bunch of guys I work for,” he said. “We’ll continue to provide the best service possible.”

He is considering expanding the department’s community outreach.

“We might see about more involvement with kids,” Quantrell said. “We’ll be more in touch with our various clubs and seniors and Chamber of Commerce.”

Some of Zillah’s officers are involved in a community project, a skate park, that should open this spring, he said.

Quantrell has been with the department since 1999 and said he’s content where he is.

“I grew up in the valley… I was born and raised in Toppenish,” he said. “I’m not a big city guy, I don’t like the hustle and bustle.”

And Zillah’s been a good fit for him.

“We’re a pretty tight knit community,” he said. “I like that.”