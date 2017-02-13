James (Jim) Roy Smith, 56, of Sunnyside, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at his home.

Jim was born on May 26, 1960, to Bob and Nancy Smith in Loma Linda, Calif.



They moved to Grandview, in 1972, where his father Bob bought a honey bee business from Charlie Becker.

Jim attended Grandview High School until he was 16, when he went to work full time as a bee keeper. He continued to work as a commercial bee beeper until 2003, when he passed the family business to his son, Jacob Smith. He continued to help until October 2016.

Jim met the love of his life Billie (Stoops) in 1988 and they were married in August 1997. Together they raised three children and anyone else who needed a guiding hand or a place to call home in Outlook.



Jim spent many mornings making and drinking coffee with friends, family and local farmers.



Jim loved camping, hunting and fishing with his family and was happiest when his grandkids were around. Dare devil activities and pranks were his favorite past time.



He is survived by his loving wife, Billie Smith; children, Jacob (Charlene) Smith, Nicole (Salome) Patina, Keely (Adrian) Heredia and nine grandkids; sisters, Joann Conduff, Jeanne Sheely and Janice Webb.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nancy Smith.

A Celebration of Life memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A reception will follow the memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sunnyside Eagles.

Those wishing to sign Jim’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

