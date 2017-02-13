Robert Carlos Hernandez, 72, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at home in Zillah.
He was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Toppenish. Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, with military honors at 5:30 p.m. and recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment