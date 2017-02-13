Robert Carlos Hernandez, 72, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at home in Zillah.

He was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Toppenish. Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, with military honors at 5:30 p.m. and recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.